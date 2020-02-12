Acoin (ACOIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,459.00

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Acoin has a total market capitalization of $34,459.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Acoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Acoin

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.