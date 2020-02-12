Actinium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,445.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $465,071.00 and $5,445.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,064,800 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

