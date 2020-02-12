Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of AYI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

