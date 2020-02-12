Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0234 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 537.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $5.85 million and $719,278.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,383.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.02606245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04560456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00801910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00900794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00117642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00708722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

