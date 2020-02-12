Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 495,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.