AdEx (ADX) Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex and Liqui. Over the last week, AdEx has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Liqui, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.