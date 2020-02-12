ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

