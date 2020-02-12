Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,230 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,131 ($28.03).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,316 ($30.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,295.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,155.64.

In related news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

