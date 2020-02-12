Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $27,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,707,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,922,508. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

