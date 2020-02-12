Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $73,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 41,648,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,927,952. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

