Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $504.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $437.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE AJRD opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

