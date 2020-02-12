AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

AFL stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

