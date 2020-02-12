AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter worth $162,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 2.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 2,473,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

