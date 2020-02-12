AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 281,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of 323.46 and a beta of 0.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

