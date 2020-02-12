AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of AGCO worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AGCO by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. 202,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.