Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on A. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,774. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

