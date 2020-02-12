Aigang Price Hits $0.0006 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $18,142.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.60 or 0.06023067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121257 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a token. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

