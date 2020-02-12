Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $75,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.15. The stock had a trading volume of 415,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.13. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.62 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

