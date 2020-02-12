Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.