Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

AKAM opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

