Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. 2,279,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

