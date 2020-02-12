Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Nomura

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Nomura from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

