Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

AKAM traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 147,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 76,924 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

