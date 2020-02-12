Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.53). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

