Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

TSE:AGI opened at C$8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -229.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.97. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.63 and a 1-year high of C$10.12.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.