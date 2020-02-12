Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AGI opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

