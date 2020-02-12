Albemarle (ALB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

