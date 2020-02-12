Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Albemarle worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. 53,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,273. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

