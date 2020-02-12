Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151,893 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Alexco Resource by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

