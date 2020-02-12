Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 747,164 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $862,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $224.31. 18,485,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,602,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

