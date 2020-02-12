Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,315 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 11.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $452,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,535,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,602,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average of $188.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

