Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.86 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:Y opened at $821.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $804.48 and a 200 day moving average of $776.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $828.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.