Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,741 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for approximately 3.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allergan worth $82,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.84.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.