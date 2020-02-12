Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €233.14 ($271.10).

Allianz stock traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €229.00 ($266.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,202,295 shares. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €220.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €213.88.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

