Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

