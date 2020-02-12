Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 69.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 160,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

