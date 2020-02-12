AllSafe Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $353.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $239,645.00 and approximately $353.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.