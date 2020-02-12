Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Allstate worth $185,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,565,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 877,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,424,000 after purchasing an additional 143,951 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

