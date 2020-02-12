Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.78% of Ally Financial worth $90,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,833,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 216,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 2,528,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,314. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

