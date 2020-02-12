Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,518.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,571. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,529.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,428.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,294.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.