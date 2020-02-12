Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $1,318,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,615,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,518.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,558. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,529.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,428.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,294.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

