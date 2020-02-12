Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,510.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88. The company has a market cap of $1,040.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,294.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.