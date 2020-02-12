Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.38

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $1,511.51. The stock had a trading volume of 253,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,291. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,529.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,294.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

