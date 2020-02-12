Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns News Impact Score of -2.38

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alphabet’s analysis:

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,511.33. The company had a trading volume of 255,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,294.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,041.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.