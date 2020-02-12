Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Altria Group worth $333,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 10,529,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

