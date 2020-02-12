Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

AMAL stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

