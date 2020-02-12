Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

AMZN opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,070.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

