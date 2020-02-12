Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

