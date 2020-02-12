Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

