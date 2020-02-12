Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $11.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,077.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

